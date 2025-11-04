This is the brilliant moment Victoria Derbyshire grew tired of Zia Yusuf’s waffle on Newsnight.

On the programme, Yusuf claimed foreign nationals were the main people who would be affected by Reform’s plan to bring back austerity.

When Derbyshire asked if he was saying no British citizens ‘will feel pain’ from Reform’s austerity, Yusuf said he was on the side of ‘people who set their alarm clocks before they go to bed.’

The comment prompted incredulity from Derbyshire, who no doubt spoke for much of the nation when she exclaimed: “What does that mean, what does that even mean?!”

Yusuf said he meant “people who work and look at the size of the state and look at how their taxpayer’s money is spent, where they don’t feel safe, where the NHS is not there when they need it.”

Spelling out exactly how nonsensical his comments were, Derbyshire said: “It sounds like you’re saying if you’re British and you set your alarm clock, you will not affected by Reform UK’s cuts,”

But Yusuf doubled down, saying this was exactly what he meant.

This sparked even more bemusement from Derbyshire, who simply said ‘wow.’