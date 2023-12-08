Conservative MP Johnny Mercer was left astonished as he observed a convicted contract killer retrieving contraband tobacco from an unconventional hiding place.

The new series “Banged Up“, features a cast that includes former EastEnders star Sid Owen, Gogglebox’s Marcus Luther, actor and comedian Tom Rosenthal, pop star HRVY, journalist Peter Hitchens, former Conservative politician Neil Parish, and the current Conservative MP and Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Johnny Mercer.

The show brings these well-known personalities into the confines of HMP Shrewsbury, a Victorian prison decommissioned in 2013. The prison doors are reopened for a unique experiment, providing the celebrities with a firsthand experience of life inside as they share cramped cells with former inmates.

As Mercer delves into the prison experience, a surprising encounter unfolds. Admitting his limited knowledge about the prison system due to his upbringing and military service, Mercer encounters Kevin, a convicted contract killer. Kevin shares his criminal history and personal struggles, prompting Mercer to question the efficacy of rehabilitation in prison.

In a candid moment captured on film, Kevin initiates a bizarre process of retrieving contraband tobacco from an unconventional location, leaving Mercer in disbelief. The episode takes an unexpected turn as the shocking scene unfolds, revealing a mix of astonishment and discomfort on Mercer’s part.

Tthe two men are shown chatting as Mercer asks his new cellmate if he is ‘having a s***’ as Kevin leans over the toilet and asks for some toilet paper.

‘It’s in your ass,’ he asks, clearly looking worried about what is about to unfold.

‘You’re f***ing not right,’

Despite the unsettling experience, Mercer continues to explore the prison environment, raising thought-provoking questions about the effectiveness of the rehabilitation process. The series aims to shed light on the challenges and complexities of life behind bars while showcasing the reformation of individuals who have completed their sentences.

