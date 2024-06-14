Labour’s North Islington candidate Praful Nargund has come under intense scrutiny following revelations about his past support for NHS privatisation. In 2015, Nargund, who is set to challenge Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming election, openly advocated for greater commercialisation within the National Health Service (NHS).

Nargund, a prominent figure in the healthcare sector, reportedly praised “the commercialisation of life” and referred to the healthcare industry as a baby “business”. His comments have resurfaced, sparking controversy within the Labour party and among voters in the constituency.

In his 2015 remarks, Nargund emphasised the importance of privatisation in healthcare, stating, “Privatisation of healthcare is very, very important & it’s about what the private sector can do to prove its worth to the public sector.” His advocacy for increased private sector involvement in the NHS is at odds with Labour’s traditional stance on public healthcare, causing a stir among party members and constituents alike.

Nargund’s financial success, largely attributed to his involvement in the privatisation of healthcare services, further complicates his candidacy. Critics argue that his substantial earnings from private healthcare ventures may influence his political agenda, raising concerns about his commitment to the NHS as a public service.

As the election approaches, Nargund’s past statements and business interests are likely to be focal points of debate. His campaign in Islington North, a seat historically held by Jeremy Corbyn, faces an uphill battle as voters weigh his pro-privatisation stance against Labour’s longstanding commitment to a publicly funded NHS.

If you want an independent voice in Parliament for equality, democracy and peace, come down to Islington North and join our people-powered campaign.



Let's go out and win!

The Labour party has yet to issue an official statement regarding Nargund’s 2015 comments. Meanwhile, supporters of Corbyn argue that Nargund’s views on privatisation are incompatible with the values of the constituency and the party. The controversy adds another layer of complexity to an already heated election, with the future of NHS policy at its heart.

Jeremy Corbyn, the independent candidate and former Labour leader, has swiftly responded to these revelations. Corbyn is set to hold an emergency rally against NHS privatisation tomorrow at 11 AM, declaring it a rally “to defend a health service that is fully-public, fully-funded and free at the point of use.”

The NHS is not for sale.



Join us tomorrow at 11AM for an emergency rally to defend a health service that is fully-public, fully-funded and free at the point of use.



We have a message to anybody looking to promote private healthcare: keep your hands off our NHS!

In response to the news about Nargund, Corbyn stated:

“In Islington North, we believe healthcare is a human right. We will not tackle the healthcare crisis unless we tackle the root causes: underfunding and privatisation. That means restoring healthcare as a public good, free at the point of use for everybody. That means ending the con of PFIs. That means ending the waste of public expenditure on private contracts and outsourcing.

As the independent candidate for Islington North, I am campaigning alongside my community to end all privatisation of our health service, to restore a fully-public NHS, and to fund decent pay rises for those who keep us healthy and safe. I am proud to have campaigned my whole life for universal healthcare. That is what I’ll continue to do.”

