Caroline Lucas ripped up the government’s controversial Illegal Immigration Bill in parliament ahead of a crucial vote this evening.

Making an impassioned stand, the Green MP said the bill “shames us all”, but it especially shames those ministers who are “deliberately stirring up hatred with their vile and dehumanising language.”

Suella Braverman has faced pleas from Tory MPs to reform the Government’s controversial asylum reforms to protect trafficked women, children and modern slavery victims.

The Home Secretary said the Illegal Migration Bill is needed as people arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel have “overwhelmed our asylum system”, before adding there has been “too much” immigration in recent years.

Ms Braverman also told the House of Commons she has been subject to the “most grotesque slurs” for saying “simple truths” about the impact of migration on the country.

She added she will “not be hectored by out-of-touch lefties” who suggest a “person’s skin colour should dictate their political views”.

Watch the clip in full below:

🔴 WATCH: @CarolineLucas rips up a copy of the Illegal Migration Bill during parliamentary debate. pic.twitter.com/z8hBfSKpHj — TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) March 13, 2023

