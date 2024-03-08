On International Women’s Day, we all have some fairly inspirational female figures to look up to. But Carol Vorderman may have just made her way on to a few more lists on Friday, after dropping the hammer on the current government.

Carol Vorderman rips into Tories during GMB appearance

The presenter-turned-activist brought her Twitter brand of scorching the Tories onto the breakfast TV circuit earlier today, after she was invited to appear on Good Morning Britain – and there was no letting-up from the maths whizz.

Quizzed about her journey into politics, Carol Vorderman explained how her anger ‘grew following Partygate’. After doing her research, the 63-year-old says she uncovered ‘a fountain of dodgy contracts’ linked to the governing party.

Carol Vorderman reveals why she turned on the Tories…

Vorderman brings up Michelle Mone as a prime example, after she and her husband were accused of profiteering from the PPE crisis at the start of lockdown, admitting that she broke-off her friendship with Mone after realising ‘she was a liar’.

“My anger was growing after Partygate. I started digging and I just started to scratch the surface on so many Tory issues and Tory contracts. It’s like a fountain of contracts and money that goes back to donors and associates. I think they are corrupt.”

“I feel I have a responsibility that if I see something I show it to others. For example, I knew Michelle Mone many years ago, and dropped her as a friend after realising how much she lied. This is way before she went into the political arena.” | Carol Vorderman

A side of politics with your breakfast TV

Vorders wasn’t done there, either. During a blistering two-minute segment, she slammed the Tories for ‘gas-lighting and lying to the public’. The Welsh firebrand also hailed the ‘freedom’ she has found on social media, which helped her find her calling.

“This particular government has destroyed the things we love in this country. They gaslight and lie on a daily basis. I have the evidence to prove this. The press has an agenda, from the Daily Mail to The Guardian. But I have freedom on social media.”

“I spend a lot of time putting information together. I have worked with some incredible journalists over the last year, we represent people with no voice, but I feel like a channel for all those who feel silenced.” | Carol Vorderman

You can watch a clip of Carol Vorderman’s fierce interview on GMB here: