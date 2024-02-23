Carol Vorderman has exposed another shocking story of Tory VIP Covid PPE Lane corruption, showing how millions of taxpayer cash was funnelled to companies that walked away with massive profits.

The former Countdown presenter has been working with the Good Law Project to expose a “trove” of never-before-published material relating to crony pandemic procurement during the Covid-19 crisis.

Her latest dispatch is the 12th video to be released on the matter, and some are saying it is the most shocking one yet.

According to the latest files, more than half a billion pounds (£551 million) was shelled out to just nine companies for PPE via the VIP lane.

Of it, over a third (37 per cent) was completely useless, but the companies in question walked away with massive profits regardless.

#TheVIPFiles Scandal PART 12



Another story of the appalling Tory VIP Covid PPE Lane

🔹£551m given to 9 companies for PPE

🔹37% of it was useless

🔹But they walked away with massive profits, and they've kept them.



I remain incandescent with rage about how anyone could think of… pic.twitter.com/uga5fmUcph — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 23, 2024

It was announced at the start of the month that the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has begun hearings into the way £15 billion of taxpayers’ money was spent on PPE during the pandemic, amid claims of fraud and waste.

The inquiry will examine the controversial “high priority lane”, which was used to deal with suppliers who approached MPs, ministers and officials.

The hearings will examine how the balance was struck between the need to find PPE at a time of urgent need and the responsibility to provide value for money and transparency.

It will examine whether some contracts were fraudulent or had prices which were inflated.

