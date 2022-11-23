Suella Braverman struggled to answer a question on how the UK would protect a 16 year-old orphan from an East African country.
The home secretary was challenged by Tim Loughton, who asked her what the “safe and legal route” is for a child escaping persecution who has a sibling living legally in the UK.
It is widely believed that the UK government has strangled safe routes for refugees, pushing many people into the hands of people smugglers who use illegal crossings across the Channel.
Braverman’s answer here would suggest those concerns are justified:
