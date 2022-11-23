Tim Loughton(Tory MP) – I'm a 16 year old orphan, from an East African country, escaping a war zone & religious persecution, & I have a sibling legally in the UK… what is a safe & legal route for me to come to the UK? Suella Braverman flounders badly pic.twitter.com/7zvoRQeAc4

Braverman’s answer here would suggest those concerns are justified:

It is widely believed that the UK government has strangled safe routes for refugees, pushing many people into the hands of people smugglers who use illegal crossings across the Channel.

The home secretary was challenged by Tim Loughton, who asked her what the “safe and legal route” is for a child escaping persecution who has a sibling living legally in the UK.

Suella Braverman struggled to answer a question on how the UK would protect a 16 year-old orphan from an East African country.

