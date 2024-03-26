The prisons capacity crisis is resulting in violent offenders being released up to two months early under the Government’s watch, ministers heard.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood accused the Government of falling behind on its pledge to create 20,000 more prison places by 2025.

She added that probation officers “fear” not being able to keep the public safe as they’re “forced to rush through the early release of violent men in order free up space”.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk branded the opposition’s comments as “opportunism” and “silly”, but confirmed there will be 10,000 prison places by next year.

Ms Mahmood told the Commons: “This Conservative Government had promised 20,000 prison places by 2025, but so far they have only delivered under 6,000.

“The Justice Secretary is letting violent offenders out up to two months early because, as we found out from press briefings about dire warnings to No 10, he’s got literally nowhere to put them.

“So instead of focusing on what happened 14 years ago under the last Labour government, will he level with the public about the true scale of the prison capacity crisis that is unfolding on his watch?”

Mr Chalk replied: “We have been very candid that there are pressures in our prisons, but here’s the thing, capacity in our jails is significantly higher than it was under her watch.

“Second, we have a record of delivery and there will be 10,000 places by the next year.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk branded the opposition’s comments as ‘opportunism’ and ‘silly’ (James Manning/PA)

He added: “This is opportunism, it’s silly and Britain deserves better.”

During justice questions, Ms Mahmood continued: “I’m not surprised that the Secretary of State does not want to acknowledge the truth, as probation officers have told me they genuinely fear not being able to keep the public safe because they are being forced to rush through the early release of violent men in order to free up space.”

Mr Chalk replied: “This does not apply to those on life sentences, those on IPPs (Imprisonment for Public Protection), those on extended determinate sentences, any sex offenders, any terrorism offences, any serious violence offenders.

“And the difference between our scheme and theirs, is under their scheme the governor had no discretion to block the release, under ours they do. That is the difference, we prioritise public safety, they prioritise politics.”

