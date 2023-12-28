Veterans minister Johnny Mercer has taken to insulting other veterans as his social media meltdown goes into overdrive.

The Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View clashed with Carol Vorderman on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the former Countdown star of having a “sh*t lonely life” and being “mad” among other things.

Mercer reacted angrily after Vorderman pointed out that homelessness among military veterans in England has risen by 14 per cent in the last year, despite pledges to end it by the end of the year.

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that people “can hold me to that” pledge, which has now been broken.

And here is the evidence @JohnnyMercerUK said in Feb 2023, he'd end veterans' homelessness by the end of the year, and we could "hold him to it.



It seems he didn't mean either of those phrases.



Tories eh? pic.twitter.com/yu9jmJgTKN — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 27, 2023

The government minister has since taken to insulting fellow veterans on social media, laying into the Labour candidate for his seat, who was in the Royal Marines for seven years before becoming a Captain.

Mercer accused Fred Thomas of “serving five minutes in uniform”, which is a pretty low blow for a man in his position.

Reacting to the outburst, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “If you’re in any doubt about the desperate, nasty campaign the Tories are planning to run, witness the appalling spectacle of the Veterans Minister insulting his opponent’s military service – all because Fred Thomas highlighted veterans’ homelessness figures.”

Others reacted angrily on social media, with one commenter writing: “You sir have no class and as an MP are a shocking example to the people of this country! You’ll be gone soon.”

Another asked the Prime Minister if he “may wish to consider appropriate action”. He asked Rishi Sunak: “Or will you just shrug your shoulders and let this man insult members of the public?”

Only under this weak Prime Minister could the Cabinet Minister responsible for veterans feel free to attack another vet’s service, without reprimand.



Instead of criticising us, he should be encouraged to do his job – instead of letting veterans homelessness rise 14% in the last… https://t.co/DrFJHfHFL9 — Fred Thomas (@FredThomasUK) December 28, 2023

Related: Final election forecast for 2023 suggests electoral wipeout for Tories