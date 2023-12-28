Johnny Mercer has responded to being challenged on his veterans’ pledges by throwing mud at Carol Vorderman on social media.

The veterans’ minister appeared on LBC in February saying there should “not be any veterans involuntarily sleeping rough in this country by the end of this year and you can hold me to that”.

But the latest figures show homelessness among military veterans in England has risen by 14 per cent in the last year, despite the best efforts of Operation Fortitude, which has seen millions of pounds being allocated to fund hundreds of supported housing places.

Labour analysis of the figures shows 500 veterans’ households are being made homeless every three months, and one in three service personnel are living in grade-four single living accommodation, the lowest rating given by the Ministry of Defence.

Taking to social media, Carol Vorderman says she has been subjected to abuse from Mercer for holding him to account on his commitments.

And here is the evidence @JohnnyMercerUK said in Feb 2023, he'd end veterans' homelessness by the end of the year, and we could "hold him to it.



It seems he didn't mean either of those phrases.



Tories eh? pic.twitter.com/yu9jmJgTKN — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 27, 2023

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Mercer posted:

“Politics can be a pretty frustrating sport. “Even if you dedicate every working hour to turning around the lives of those who need your help, you will still get those people who are seeking to make a name for themselves or indeed have become irrelevant, (Carol Vorderman). I made a very clear promise on ending veterans sleeping rough because of a lack of provision, this year. I met that promise. Of course people will try and twist, everything I say and do. “I know there are huge challenges in housing across the United Kingdom. But there is a big difference between not having your own home, and sleeping out in the cold every night. “I’m in it for those who need me who are desperate, who have nowhere else to turn. Not those who jump up and down, make a lot of noise, but don’t end up changing a single life because they’re only in it for themselves.” – Johnny Mercer

