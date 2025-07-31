Nigel Farage has been called “unhinged” and “like a giant manbaby” after a tense meeting with US politicians.

The Reform UK leader met with members of the US House Judiciary Committee to talk about tech issues, including free speech. But things got heated when Democrat Jamie Raskin brought up Donald Trump.

“We’re not here to talk about Donald Trump,” Farage said, according to Raskin.

Raskin explained what happened next: “[Mr Farage] said that I am a guest here, and I should act like a guest. And I told him that he was a host, and he should act like a host.”

Farage then reportedly called Raskin “the most pig–headed person he’d ever met.” Raskin replied, “This is why we had a revolution against you guys.”

“Farage just looked unhinged and like a giant manbaby,” fellow Democrat Eric Swalwell said afterwards.

“This manbaby was not feeling it,” another added. “He was gonna pigeonhole the conversation into only things that he wanted to discuss. And anything else was gonna be shut down, because that’s what free speech, I guess, looks like to him.”

The meeting happened after a private tour of Parliament and included a discussion about the UK’s Online Safety Act, which Farage has come out against.

It comes after a cabinet minister has claimed Nigel Farage would side with Jimmy Savile, one of the UK’s most prolific sexual predators.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle brutally hit out at the Reform UK leader after he slammed the Online Safety Act, which was brought into law last week in a bid to protect children’s digital safety.

Reform labelled the new action as “borderline dystopian” legislation and promised to fully repeal it if Nigel Farage becomes PM – although the outfit failed to give an alternative way to protect kids.

Kyle said: “Anyone who thinks this is a step back needs to answer. I see that Nigel Farage is already saying he’s going to overturn these laws.

“So, we have people out there in extreme pornographies, peddling hate, peddling violence, Nigel Farage is on their side.

“Make no mistake about it: if people like Jimmy Savile were alive today, he would be perpetrating his crimes online.

“And Nigel Farage is saying he’s on their side, not the side of children.”