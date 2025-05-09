Trade union boss Jo Grady offered the perfect dismantling of Reform UK and what they stand for during a Question Time appearance.

Sitting opposite Reform MP Richard Tice, Grady told the audience that she didn’t believe a single major political party in the UK was offering the answers the country needed.

But the University and College Union general secretary then went on to explain why Reform are certainly not the solution to this in a brilliant analysis of Tice’s party.

Grady said Reform are ‘offering nothing for working people’ and reeled off the number of issues that the party have provided no solutions for, such as the housing crisis, transport or the NHS.

She claimed all Reform stand for is a ‘status quo politically with an added dose of finger pointing.’

“Not a single political party in the UK… are offering solutions to the issues that we face”



Trade union leader Jo Grady says Labour have “moved further and further away” from the working class, but argues Reform UK offer “nothing for working people”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/lIvzkLhMVs — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 8, 2025

Grant went on to urge working class communities to ‘come together and join trade unions’ to show the political class ‘we aren’t having it anymore.’

On social media, she was widely praised for her comments, with one person describing it as “two glorious minutes.”

Two glorious minutes of Jo Grady rinsing Richard Tice and Reform. 🔥 #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/7mGydDYip0 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) May 8, 2025

Some politicians are profiting from our misery. Pedalling hate & division as a distraction.



Jo Grady is right 👏



Ordinary working people are poorer for it & things will get MUCH worse unless we CHANGE THE GAME. End inequality. @garyseconomics #bbcqt #TaxWealthNotWork pic.twitter.com/mOuJtXVyEV — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) May 8, 2025

Jo Grady, head of the University and College Union, was a total star on #bbcqt. Great to see someone challenge the political elite consensus which offers nothing for working class people of Britain. https://t.co/5iQ0exUhzj — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) May 8, 2025

In another brilliant moment, Grady slammed Tice for talking “absolute rubbish” when he claimed that Reform had “saved British Steel.”

Richard Tice says that he and Nigel Farage saved British Steel



😅 #BBCQT



Jo Grady, "Absolute rubbish" pic.twitter.com/LkFZfeqLdu — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 8, 2025

In a post on X after the show, Grady said she had ‘tried to take Reform on’, urging the Labour Party to do the same.

Labour won’t get anywhere pandering to reform. They must take them on. That’s what I tried to do tonight on Question Time. pic.twitter.com/YzYM7do1LZ — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) May 8, 2025

