Trade union boss Jo Grady offered the perfect dismantling of Reform UK and what they stand for during a Question Time appearance.
Sitting opposite Reform MP Richard Tice, Grady told the audience that she didn’t believe a single major political party in the UK was offering the answers the country needed.
But the University and College Union general secretary then went on to explain why Reform are certainly not the solution to this in a brilliant analysis of Tice’s party.
Grady said Reform are ‘offering nothing for working people’ and reeled off the number of issues that the party have provided no solutions for, such as the housing crisis, transport or the NHS.
She claimed all Reform stand for is a ‘status quo politically with an added dose of finger pointing.’
Grant went on to urge working class communities to ‘come together and join trade unions’ to show the political class ‘we aren’t having it anymore.’
On social media, she was widely praised for her comments, with one person describing it as “two glorious minutes.”
In another brilliant moment, Grady slammed Tice for talking “absolute rubbish” when he claimed that Reform had “saved British Steel.”
In a post on X after the show, Grady said she had ‘tried to take Reform on’, urging the Labour Party to do the same.
