Tory peer and former M&S Chairman Lord Rose has said he will “definitely leave the country” if Nigel Farage ever becomes prime minister.

During an appearance on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday, Lord Rose was asked about previous comments he had made saying he would leave the UK if Farage ever became leader of the Conservative Party.

When Peston asked what he would do if Farage became PM – something that is becoming a very real possibility according to the polls – Lord Rose replied: “I’ll definitely leave the country.”

The Tory peer continued: “He won’t become prime minister, we hope! But if you were sitting there looking at the danger signs, which is what the prime minister’s done this week, you’d be taking action. I’m fascinated to see what the parties are going to come up with.”

The latest polling from YouGov sees Reform lead the way with 28%, five points ahead of Labour.

This week, Keir Starmer announced a raft of controversial measures to crack down on immigration, in a not-to-subtle attempt to appeal to the right and those who may have been swayed by Farage’s anti-immigration rhetoric.

