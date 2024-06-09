Just when you think you’ve seen the most outrageous gaffe committed by a Conservative Party candidate in this election, something like this comes along. Ed McGuinness has been exposed by online sleuths, following a recent Twitter post.

Tory MP hopeful accused of ‘faking’ new home purchase

The candidate for Surrey Heath – a seat recently vacated by Michael Gove – posted a picture of himself stood outside a front door, holding the keys aloft. This is the traditional pose adopted by home-buyers once they’ve completed their purchase.

In his initial Tweet, McGuinness announced that he is now ‘a resident of the St. Paul’s Ward’, and hammered home the importance of prospective MPs taking up residence in the areas they represent. However, he was not telling the whole truth.

When the listing was checked by social media users, they found the property was actually rented via AirBnB. The current occupier has not booked to stay after the election date, either. Far from moving in, Mr. McGuinness is merely a guest in this home.

Online detectives expose AirBnB fiasco

Twitter swiftly added a Community Note to his post, clarifying that the original post was ‘misleading’ and would ‘lead readers to think they permanently live in the region’. As far as election campaigns go, this has been an all-time stinker for the Tories.

🚨PERSONAL NEWS KLAXON🚨



Surrey Heath residents, rightly, expect their MP to be a part of their community. Well as of today I am now a resident of St Paul’s ward!



As many of you will appreciate Michael Gove stepped down with a short timeframe to select me and it’s hard to get… pic.twitter.com/Bu3lB8PCLz — Ed McGuinness (@EJ_McGuinness) June 8, 2024

Response to AirBnB fallout puts Tories in more trouble

The Surrey Heath Liberal Democrats have been all over these developments, and have relentlessly mocked the Tories for ‘cooking up a pack of lies’. Their social media accounts have suggested that this could be a ‘career-ending event’ for those involved.

“It would have been sensible for the Conservative team to position Ed McGuinness positively, despite not being a local candidate. Instead they cooked up a pack of lies and hoped to get away with it. This should be a career ending event.” | Surrey Heath Liberal Democrats

McGuinness has put his head over the parapet on Sunday, offering a rather meek explanation for his debunked claims. He also tried to take a swipe at the Lib Dems while addressing the matter – but we get the feeling no-one will be buying this.

“Just for clarity – Yes, it’s a former AirBnB that I’m renting while I look to buy. To get a place within 100 hours of being selected is a great achievement (find me an estate agent able to do it sooner) – but why let propaganda get in the way of the truth!” | Ed McGuinness