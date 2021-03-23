A Conservative council candidate called for Bristol to be bombed after Kill the Bill protests in the city turned ugly.
Stephen Halbhuber, the Tory candidate for Eastbourne Council, faced fierce criticism after tweeting “just bomb Bristol” in response to a video showing a number of people painting graffiti on a building and throwing objects into a crowd watching below.
People branded the response “utterly disgraceful” while Labour MPs have been encouraged to tweet and tag Conservative co-chair Amanda Milling and CCHQ following Mr Halhuber’s remarks, according to Patrick Maguire of The Times.
Here is a Conservative council candidate calling for Bristol to be bombed. pic.twitter.com/Vp76tkbeca— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 22, 2021
Ms Milling responded to say Mr Halbhuber had been contacted, adding that his comments were “completely unacceptable”.
Mr Halbhuber posted an apology for the comments on Monday evening, saying his comments “fell beneath” expected standards of “propriety and tolerance”.
“I want to apologise unreservedly for my comments last night, and for any offence caused,” he tweeted.
“Needless to say, it is not something that I believe, or would advocate for. In the cold light of day, I completely regret them.”
Tweet: pic.twitter.com/apof82q0qD— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) March 22, 2021
