Conservative MPs have reportedly been told to lose their beards if they want to stand a better chance of getting elected at the next election.

A number of Tory politicians have ditched their whiskers in recent months and opted for a clean-shaven look instead.

And according to party insiders, there is a good reason why.

One senior Tory who has got rid of their facial hair said he took out his razor after party colleagues suggested his beard would put voters off at the ballot box.

He said: “Apparently beards are a turn off. I’ve lost count of the number of times people have said voters are less likely to back you if you have a beard.

“So it has come off. But it is going straight back on after the election.”

He said he shaved on the advice of some colleagues – and not because of an order from Tory head office.

“It’s not an official instruction from the head office. But it is something people say.”

EXCL: Latest on MP beardgate!



Some Tories are shaving their beards off because they have been told it is a turn off with voters.

🧔✂️



One newly shaven MP tells me "It is coming back as soon as the election is over"



Pics used for illustrative purposes!https://t.co/zCXtDtNvCI — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) January 27, 2024

The unnamed MP is among a number of Tories to have shed their beards in recent weeks.

Home office minister Chris Philp, 47, has got rid of his, while Tim Loughton, who grew whiskers over Christmas but lopped it off shortly after MPs went back to parliament, said Margaret Thatcher used to be very anti-beard.

He said: “That was always Mrs Thatcher’s policy.

“She thought it was a turn off for the electorate.

“I quite often grow a beard over Christmas.

“A couple of years ago I conducted a poll asking my constituents – shall I keep my beard or not.

“At 24 hours to go it was 51 per cent versus 49 per cent.

“Then my wife rang around all her mates getting them to vote so I would shave it off.”

