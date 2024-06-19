The Conservatives face being thrust into the political wilderness in the capital less than ten years since they held the mayoralty under Boris Johnson.

A survey of more than 10,000 people has provided further confirmation that Rishi Sunak’s party finds itself in a “deep hole”, with several high-profile casualties to come as a result.

In Surrey, chancellor Jeremy Hunt is on track to lose his seat and what many people are dubbing the ‘Portillo moment’ of the election, while Grant Shapps is projected to lose Welwyn Hatfield to Labour.

The poll suggested Labour would make gains across the North of England and the Midlands, while becoming the largest party in Scotland and winning much of Wales.

It also forecast the Conservatives being almost wiped out in London, holding on to only a handful of constituencies on the fringe of the capital and neck-and-neck with either Labour or the Liberal Democrats in constituencies such as Romford, Bexley and Old Sidcup, and Carshalton and Wallington.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More In Common UK, said the fact it is one of the more positive polls for the Tories “shows how deep a hole the party finds itself in” with barely two weeks left until polling day.

He said: “Far from the narrowing in the polls many expected to see by now, the Conservatives’ position instead appears to be getting worse and only a small move away from them could see them reduced to 107 seats.

“Labour on the other hand looks set to inherit a historic majority while remaining largely undefined in the eyes of the electorate.”

Related: Nigel Farage comments worrying for Muslims, says community leader