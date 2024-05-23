The Conservatives had to be reminded that they spent more than £2.6 million on a state-of-the-art media briefing room after Rishi Sunak announced a general election in the pouring rain.

In March 2021, the Cabinet Office issued a breakdown of spending on the barely-used room which totalled £2,607,767.67, saying it was “in the public interest” to splash the cash because it would “increase public accountability and transparency”.

But many people were left wondering why it wasn’t utilised for Sunak’s big address this week after the PM had to address the nation in a torrential downpour.

According to a Freedom of Information request made by the Press Association news agency in 2021, the money was spent on new media facilities to allow various news organisations to broadcast from No 9 Downing Street.

“This will necessarily require one-off capital works, including audio-visual equipment, internet infrastructure, electrical works and lighting,” a spokesperson said.

They added that “spending on maintenance and technical facilities reflects that 9 Downing Street is a Grade I listed building.”

Labour’s Angela Rayner contrasted the spending to the government’s proposed 1 per cent pay rise for NHS nurses at the time.

The party’s deputy leader said: “It would take around 100 years for a newly qualified nurse to get paid this kind of money.

“It sums up Boris Johnson’s warped priorities that he can find millions for vanity projects, while picking the pockets of NHS workers.

“Our NHS heroes deserve a fair pay rise after all they have done for us.”

If only there was a brand new taxpayer funded £2.6m briefing room they could have used… https://t.co/d2Ov2ZfuYp pic.twitter.com/gnFDL29zkb — Nathan Lee (@NathanLeeTV) May 22, 2024

You told him to do it outside in the pouring fucking rain when we spent all that fucking money on the fucking media suite? pic.twitter.com/01i0Cp6BTL — Chris (@Chr1sF1) May 22, 2024

What happened to that DRY, INDOOR media briefing room Johnson spaffed all that money on? Would this not be a good moment to use it? — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) May 22, 2024

Can there be a more compelling message of incompetence and poor planning, when you make a major announcement in the pouring rain, when literally metres behind you is a fully equipped state of the art, media briefing room? pic.twitter.com/FBDG23P2QN — David Noble 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DavidPNoble63) May 22, 2024

