RMT chief Mick Lynch hit out at the Tories as he attended the biggest day of strikes in decades.

“Walkout Wednesday” saw thousands of schools closed for the day because of action by the National Education Union (NEU) and picket lines were mounted outside railway stations, schools, government departments and universities across the country.

Universities across the UK were hit by walkouts, with lectures and seminars cancelled, as 70,000 staff started an unprecedented period of strike action. Meanwhile, cities across the country saw rallies and protests.

Rail workers continued their strike action in their long-running dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions.

Speaking to JOE at a rally, Mick Lynch hit out at the government, saying they are “indulged in corruption and incompetence”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: Neil Kinnock repeats warnings about life under Tory rule – 40 years on from first thundering speech