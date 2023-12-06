The government’s plan to send UK lawyers to Rwanda to get around running a functioning asylum system at home showcased once again their ‘Dumb and Dumber’ approach to problem-solving.

Waiting for the latest foreign secretary on the tarmac of Kigali Airport, the Rwandan minister of foreign affairs must have been thinking to himself: “Just when I thought you couldn’t get any dumber, you go and do something like this…”

Whether it means James Cleverly or, for that matter, his boss Rishi Sunak will redeem themselves is still to be seen, but one thing we know for sure is that the solution will mean more money from British tax-payers on top of the £140 million already handed over with no backsies.

But what’s a casual 140 mill between friends, eh? Rishi has dropped less on a night out.

So with that in mind, why don’t we distract ourselves with another installment of The London Economic’s Politics Pub Quiz.

Here are 25 juicy questions to get your teeth into:

