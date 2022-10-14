Kwasi Kwarteng is flying back to London for crisis talks with Liz Truss amid turmoil in the Tory Party and intense speculation he will have to dismantle key elements of his controversial mini-budget.

The Chancellor cut short his visit to the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC as Conservative MPs questioned whether he and the Prime Minister can survive the coming days.

After days of chaos, there was greater calm on the financial markets following reports that Mr Kwarteng is preparing to abandon parts of his £43 billion tax giveaway.

However, the situation remains precarious with the emergency support package put in place by the Bank of England to protect pension funds from collapse due to end on Friday.

Calling into LBC, one caller said the chaos is the inevitable endgame of Brexit.

He said: “The one big thing that’s happened since 2012 is Brexit… We were all lied to on an industrial scale.

“The lies have got bigger and bigger and they’ve doubled down each time and they’re now lying to cover up the lies.”

