A flurry of famous faces have given their backing to a tactical voting website, which has gone live just days before voters in the UK head to the polls for the 2023 Local Elections. The creators have one goal, and one goal only – and it’s to ‘Stop The Tories’.

Tactical voting in the Local Elections: How does it work?

Navigating the site couldn’t be simpler. You simply click on the link, enter your postcode into the search bar, and the generated results will show which party in your area has the best chance of out-polling Conservative candidates.

You have the option to set a reminder ahead of the polls opening on Thursday 4 May. You can also browse the current make-up of your own local council, and download materials that encourage the practice of tactical voting.

Not supporting Sunak? Here’s who you can vote for next week…

People from across the political spectrum are being targeted by the campaign. After 13 years of Conservative Party rule, organisers hope that they can even convince previous Blue voters to switch their allegiances – by committing to a strategic vote, rather than a partisan one.

The page launched earlier this week, and it has already earned digital endorsements from the likes of Alastair Campbell, Dom Joly, and of course, Carol Vorderman. The politically-active maths whizz brought the link to the attention of her 754,000 followers on Twitter:

New website launched tonight #StopTheTories



Put in your postcode and it will tell you details of your council ward, and how to vote tactically on May 4th to STOP THE TORIES.



It's very good.

RT RT RT



Maybe Question Time could give it a mention? 🤔https://t.co/j1atCUIrdV — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 27, 2023

New tactical voting guide ahead of Local Elections scores big-name backing

The ballot promises to be a genuine indicator of how the Tories will fair in the 2024 General Election. Some opinion polls have the ruling party trailing Labour by 20 points – but recent surveys show that the gap is beginning to close.

It’s also worth remembering that YOU WILL NEED PHOTO ID with you when you head out to vote next Thursday. The new rules, controversially brought in by the government this year, are expected to catch some members of the electorate out.