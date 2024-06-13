Rishi Sunak was welcomed by choruses of boos as he arrived in Grimsby ahead of the latest leaders’ event.

The prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer faced questions on Sky News as the campaign heated up ahead of the General Election on July 4th.

The leaders departed from the usual head-to-head debate format, instead undergoing a 20-minute interview from Sky News’s Beth Rigby and answering 25 minutes of questions from audience members.

Sir Keir went first, facing questions about trust issues, taxation and how he would tackle public services and inequality, while Mr Sunak was asked about his five pledges from 2023 and tax.

But Sunak didn’t get the warm welcome he was hoping for upon arrival in Grimsby, with choruses of boos ringing out outside the town hall.

Rishi Sunak booed as he arrives at Sky's special leaders' event #BattleForNo10



Both the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer will face questions from Sky's political editor as well as from the audience at the Grimsby event 🔗 https://t.co/dUOt2d1Lbi pic.twitter.com/WcPn9huVPj — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2024

The PM was also hit by boos inside the town hall as he fielded questions on NHS waiting lists

Watch the clip in full below:

Sunak actually getting booed by the audience when he tries to blame doctors for NHS waiting lists going up.



Beth Rigby: "I might not have done brilliantly at maths, but I know that from 7.2 million to 7.5 is going up." ~AA pic.twitter.com/4mkv6C20H8 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 12, 2024

