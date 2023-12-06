Suella Braverman confronted a heckler at the Political Cartoonist of the Year Awards.

The former home secretary invited a member of the audience, believed to be from the Guardian, on stage after hearing persistent chirping throughout her speech.

Braverman remains one of the most divisive political figures to have taken high office in recent years.

Before being fired for the second time by Rishi Sunak, she had announced a homeless tents crackdown plan and hit out at the Met Police over its handling of peace protests.

Her comments, in which she accused the police of “playing favourites”, had been branded “divisive” and “inflammatory”, while opposition politicians have sought to blame her for stoking tensions that led to a confrontation between far-right groups and the police over that weekend.

🚨 NEW: Suella Braverman invites a persistent heckler from the Guardian onto the stage at the Political Cartoon of the Year awards and then steps away



Suella: "Would you like to come up? You've got so much to say! Come on, come on then"pic.twitter.com/s18qRUIeRv — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 5, 2023

