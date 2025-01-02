Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman has baffled social media users by suggesting she has seen a “land border” between Italy and Turkey.

Hosting a phone-in on LBC on Thursday, the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville said: “Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall, I went to see that wall, they built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey.”

She added that drones patrol the wall constantly leading to the number of migrants making the crossing to fall dramatically.

The only problem is, Italy shares its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia, with its closest ‘land’ connection with Turkey over a thousand kilometres away.

Social media users have been quick to give their reaction to Braverman’s comments, with one asking: “What is she smoking?”

Listen to the clip in full below:

Suella Braverman tells LBC that Italy have "built a wall" on the "land border between Italy and Turkey" and insists that "I went to see" it pic.twitter.com/HU2g3SlHFs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 2, 2025

