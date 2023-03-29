Jonathan Gullis was given a stern dressing down by Stella Creasy over comments regarding migrant children in parliament.

The MP for Stoke North has called for the Illegal Migration Bill to be toughened as the controversial and potentially illegal legislation was debated among MPs.

Rishi Sunak himself has argued that children cannot be exempted from plans to detain people who cross the Channel in small boats to prevent the creation of a “pull factor”.

The Prime Minister told MPs on Tuesday that the new policy should include families to prevent an “incentive” for people to bring minors with them.

He also downplayed suggestions that the stalled policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda could begin this summer.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Gullis said there is “no evidence” that the 200 unaccompanied child asylum seekers missing from UK hotels were kidnapped.

“They left of their own accord”, he said, before being sternly rebuked by Creasy.

The controversial Tory MP also called for tents to be used to house those fleeing war and persecution in their own countries.

Watch the comments below:

