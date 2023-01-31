A Downing Street readout of Boris Johnson’s call with Vladimir Putin has resurfaced – and doesn’t appear to mention threats to his life at all.

The former prime minister said his Russian counterpart had told him “I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute” in a call ahead of the invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson said the “extraordinary” conversation took place in February after he had visited Kyiv in a last-ditch attempt to show Western support for Ukraine amid growing fears of a Russian assault.

The claims have since been disputed by the Kremlin, who said Johnson had “told a lie” in the interview.

A Downing Street readout of the call also raises doubt over the accuracy of Johnson’s recollections.

Read the report in full below:

