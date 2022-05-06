Worth pausing to watch this shocking and upsetting analysis by Peter Stevanovic. https://t.co/mhmcrOuUMc

Sharing research by the British Poultry Council, Stefanovic said the rise in prices hitting millions of consumers around the country is not to do with global energy prices at all, but post-Brexit trade barriers and skill shortages.

The lawyer and activist took to Twitter to share the facts after the prime minister appeared on GMB for the first time in over five years.

Peter Stefanovic has hit out at Boris Johnson for blaming the rising cost of chickens on global energy prices.

