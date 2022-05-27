Rory Stewart has confessed to not always being honest during his time as a politician.

Talking to PoliticsJOE the former MP for Penrith and The Border said the challenge for politicians is that they are “being encouraged to spin and sell.

“And we’re often salesmen with quite a dodgy product.”

Stewart, who announced he was running for London mayor in 2019 before backing out when the election was postponed, said the pressure to tow the party line made it impossible to be fully independent.

“Nevertheless I think it’s possible to be a more or less truthful politician.

“I think British politics did have people who were able to admit when they were wrong, who were able to resign, and Boris Johnson has jumped into another dimension.”

Watch the interview in full below: