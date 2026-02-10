Everyone had to give Robert Jenrick the same reminder about his career history after he complained about the state of housing in the UK.

This week, the Reform MP wrote a post on X lamenting the unaffordability of houses in Britain, blaming the “two old parties” for this.

In the post, which was sharing a video from a party colleague calling Britain’s housing “broken,” Jenrick claimed that Reform is “now the home for aspirational young people.”

Jenrick might be suffering from a bit of memory loss because he’s clearly forgotten who was housing secretary for two years.

From July 2019 to September 2021, the right honourable member for Newark was in charge of Britain’s housing.

Plenty of people decided to remind Jenrick of this, highlighting the hypocrisy of him complaining about a sector he had responsibility for.

Lib Dem president Josh Babarinde wrote: “You were literally the Housing Secretary.

“Own it. Take responsibility. And take your vile, despicable, self-serving politics with you.”

You were literally the Housing Secretary.



Own it.



Take responsibility.



And take your vile, despicable, self-serving politics with you. https://t.co/PWUZgUkvOl pic.twitter.com/2jkrlwtTL2 — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) February 9, 2026

Someone else said it was yet another example of Reform’s “hypocrisy.”

Robert Jenrick was Tory Housing Minister



But the current housing crisis has nothing to do with him



It’s all to do with immigration apparently



The hypocrisy of these Reform scam artists is off the scale



They learnt well with their Brexit – promise the earth and deliver nowt https://t.co/bX3mT0OJAR — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) February 10, 2026

Robert fails to mention that he was the Housing Secretary from 2019-2021.



Housebuilding stalled. Rents rose. Affordability collapsed.



Pretending this is someone else’s failure won’t wash with young people. https://t.co/ljfVN60w8A — Tom Howard (@TomHowardASD) February 9, 2026

Others simply couldn’t believe the gall from Jenrick to complain about housing.

Weren’t you the crooked Tory housing secretary who cut a dodgy deal to let your donor mate off £45m in tax? pic.twitter.com/Yxd1UnoQcE — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) February 10, 2026

Jenrick’s tweet itself has been hit with a community note reminding people about his career history, so his hypocrisy is plain for all to see.