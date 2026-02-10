Everyone had to give Robert Jenrick the same reminder about his career history after he complained about the state of housing in the UK.
This week, the Reform MP wrote a post on X lamenting the unaffordability of houses in Britain, blaming the “two old parties” for this.
In the post, which was sharing a video from a party colleague calling Britain’s housing “broken,” Jenrick claimed that Reform is “now the home for aspirational young people.”
Jenrick might be suffering from a bit of memory loss because he’s clearly forgotten who was housing secretary for two years.
READ NEXT: Top councillor quits Reform over party’s plan to hike council tax by 10%
From July 2019 to September 2021, the right honourable member for Newark was in charge of Britain’s housing.
Plenty of people decided to remind Jenrick of this, highlighting the hypocrisy of him complaining about a sector he had responsibility for.
Lib Dem president Josh Babarinde wrote: “You were literally the Housing Secretary.
“Own it. Take responsibility. And take your vile, despicable, self-serving politics with you.”
Someone else said it was yet another example of Reform’s “hypocrisy.”
Others simply couldn’t believe the gall from Jenrick to complain about housing.
Jenrick’s tweet itself has been hit with a community note reminding people about his career history, so his hypocrisy is plain for all to see.