Boris Johnson has hit out at well-paid train drivers for going out on strike.

Addressing reporters from Kigali, Rwanda, the prime minister said some train drivers are on “£59,000 and some are on £70,000” as he bemoaned the industrial action.

But he overlooked the fact that most rail workers on the picket line are actually not drivers, who are mainly associated with the ASLEF union.

The average salary of striking RMT members is actually £33,000, well below the numbers Johnson is spouting.

Thankfully, the union was on hand to clear things up:

Can someone please tell the man with the wallpaper made of gold that this is not a train drivers strike!#ToryRailStrikes https://t.co/uwDYhnTR8C — RMT (@RMTunion) June 25, 2022

