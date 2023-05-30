Rishi Sunak has been compared to a “broken ChatGPT bot” in his latest interview as the row over the disclosure of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid-19 Inquiry escalates.

Speaking to reporters in Kent, the prime minister reiterated that the government has handed over tens of thousands of documents four times, and said it was doing so in the spirit of transparency and candour a similar number of times.

He also said the government is confident in its position a number of times, prompting “broken ChatGPT bot” accusations on social media.

⭕ "We've handed over 10k documents" x4

⭕ "We will do it in a spirit of transparency and candour" x5

⭕ "We are confident in our position" x4

⭕ "We're considering our position" x4 pic.twitter.com/VcFjqm4ICi — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 30, 2023

Responding to the claims, ChatGPT said:

“Accusations that a politician sounds like a “broken ChatGPT bot” often imply that their responses are repetitive, lacking depth, or lacking sincerity. Based on the quotes you provided from Rishi Sunak’s interview, it seems he was emphasizing the importance of learning from the COVID-19 pandemic through a planned inquiry process.

“While some individuals may interpret certain statements as repetitive or formulaic, it’s important to consider the context in which politicians operate. They often need to convey key messages and policy positions consistently, which can sometimes lead to the perception of repetitive responses.”

