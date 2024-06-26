Right-wing Conservative members are set to convene four days after the election results are announced to discuss the future of the party as they face all-but-certain electoral defeat.

Five opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours which show Labour holding a large lead over the Conservatives and Reform UK several points behind the Tories in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 21-24 among 2,318 UK adults, gives Labour a lead of 21 percentage points, while polls by Ipsos and JL Partners point to a similar lead.

On July 9th, PopCon will host a half-day post-election conference to consider what happened, why it happened and what they need to do next in a meeting that has been described by Adam Bienkov as “arsonists discuss how fire started”.

The lineup is still to be confirmed and will depend on which Tory candidates are returned to Parliament, if any.

One senior source says the “themes will be what went wrong, why and what next? Unless we are celebrating a 5th term in office obviously…”

Ho ho!

