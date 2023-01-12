Jacob Rees-Mogg has provoked outrage for suggesting civil servants “would not be noticed” if they walked out on strike.

Around 100,000 government workers are to stage a 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced that its members in 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on February 1st.

The union said it will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a “significant escalation” of industrial action after a month of strikes by its members, including Border Force staff.

The stoppage will coincide with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day, which was announced in reaction to the Government’s controversial legislation on minimum service levels during industrial action.

A further 33,000 PCS members working in five more departments, including HM Revenue & Customs, are next week re-balloting to join the union’s national strike action.

But in a sign that the man once in charge of ‘government efficiencies’ cares not one jot about government workers, Rees-Mogg tweeted:

“If they are not in the office will anyone notice?”

The comment has been met with a flood of angry reactions.

We’ve picked out a sample of them below:

Tell me you don't value public sector workers, without telling me you don't value public sector workers. pic.twitter.com/6i2XdlDmwO — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 12, 2023

In a normal country, would your contempt for the public be a barrier to public office?

The answer is absolutely yes. But England with its undemocratic political system, state controlled national broadcaster and non-dom tax-exile controlled private media companies isn’t normal. — Gray 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇰🇿🇦🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@gstewartbxl) January 12, 2023

When you are in the office … you are and I quote @annaturley . 'The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament.' pic.twitter.com/3qN9tPYbSL — Nichola 🇺🇦 (@A_Soft_Soul) January 12, 2023

I was going to say, would anyone notice if you weren't in your office, Jacob?

On reflection, I think a lot of people would notice. For a start, the country would be a lot better off and it would smell sweeter. — Dr. Syn alias Jim Horse-Dealer (@DrSyn4) January 12, 2023

Your sneering attitude has probably contributed to their decision to strike. If you don’t value your workforce their morale will plummet and they will be less likely to be loyal to your organisation. — Malcolm Fincken (@MalcolmFincken) January 12, 2023

