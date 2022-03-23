Jacob Rees-Mogg hit out at the SNP’s record in Scotland as he came to blows with the MP for Inverclyde during an appearance at the House of Commons Constitutional Affairs Committee.

The newly-minted minister for Brexit opportunities said he would not even “publicly pretend” to respect the Edinburgh Nationalist Government because it is run by an “SNP administration that I think is not in the interests of the people of Scotland”.

“I think you do damage to the Scottish economy, I think you’ve harmed the education and health service results in Scotland are much worse than those in England,” he added.

“I think poor people of Scotland would be much better off with a Conservative government – ditto Wales – of course I think that.

“Greatest leader this country has ever had”

Pressed by Ronnie Cowan on whether he will push for respectful dialogue between the two parties, he said:

“When Mrs Sturgeon stands up and says Boris Johnson is the greatest leader this country has ever had, I will start saying nice things about the Scottish Government.

“When the SNP starts saying how marvellous the Conservative Government is, and how brilliantly led it is, and how inspired it is, then we might have a different tone.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg says he won't pretend to respect the Scottish Government "because it’s led by an SNP administration that I think is not in the interests of the people of Scotland" pic.twitter.com/3hq3jVR21e — Hamish Morrison (@HMorrison97) March 22, 2022

IndyRef2

The relationship between London and Edinburgh has come under strain in recent months as Ms Sturgeon presses ahead with plans for a second independence referendum.

But the UK Government has so far refused to engage with the SNP-led Scottish Government on the issue, stating that this is not the time for a vote.

SNP ministers’ attempts to table legislation for a second vote on separation without Westminster’s permission could end up in the UK’s highest court in a landmark legal battle.

