While the economy crashed and an unassuming lettuce was stealing the headlines, you’d think Liz Truss would have a few more pressing matters on her plate. However, according to extracts from her new book, her mind was somewhat preoccupied.

Liz Truss reveals bizarre personal gripes in new book

The new title, ‘Ten Years to Save the West’, is hitting the shelves soon. Truss is expected to lift the lid on her tumultuous time in 10 Downing Street, while also rallying against woke culture and demanding the election of right-wing leaders across the world.

However, we’re yet to get to the bit where the seven-week Prime Minister suggests ways to help Western civilization survive. Instead, we’re being treated to a few early snippets that would put even the sharpest of satirists to shame.

‘Why me, why now?’

Among several of the complaints raised, she seemed to take the death of The Queen personally. The monarch’s passing took place just days after Truss was elected to office – timing which seemed to offend the former Tory leader.

“On Thursday, we received news that The Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral. To be told this on only my second full day as Prime Minister felt utterly unreal. In a state of shock, I asked ‘why me, why now?” | Liz Truss

Liz Truss bemoans having to do things for herself while PM

Some anecdotes are just as tragic as they are comical. Truss also whinged about ordering furniture from John Lewis, only to be evicted from her role as PM before the goods even arrived. All this, while the economy crashed and burned around her.

Attempts to portray herself as a ‘politician of the people’ fall even flatter when she discusses one of the biggest gripes about her premiership. Truss was incandescent to learn she had to do her own hair and make up, and fetch her own cough medicine.

Not parody, by the way…