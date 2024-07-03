Tory criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s desire to spend time with his family if he becomes prime minister was “disgusting”, John Swinney has said.

Sir Keir said this week he will aim to ensure he is free of official business on Friday evenings to spend them with loved ones, but the comments were criticised by some Conservative officials.

In a nod to the Labour leader’s comments, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said being in Number 10 “entails sacrifice”, while former PM Boris Johnson joked at an event that it was “way past Keir Starmer’s bedtime”.

Sir Keir said the attacks were “laughably ridiculous”.

Scottish First Minister Mr Swinney was clearly angered by the Tory criticism.

He told the PA news agency: “I think the Tory attack is just disgusting, to be honest.

“Politics is a 24/7 business, if you’re a political leader you’ve got to be available to deal with decisions, and I’m pretty certain that Keir Starmer, if he is prime minister, will be available to take decisions.”

Mr Swinney – whose son joined him on the campaign trail in Lanarkshire on Wednesday with less than 24 hours before polls open – added: “A politician should not be criticised for wanting to spend time with their loved ones and make sure they’ve got a good, strong, family relationship.

“That is precious to every one of us, no matter our politics, and for the Conservatives to make an issue of that tells us all we need to know about the Conservatives.”

Reaction has also been quick to flood in on social media,

'There are no days off' says Nadine Dorries who swanned off to the Australian jungle for a month while a sitting MP. pic.twitter.com/K53BGGLedI — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 1, 2024

What if Sir Keir needs to clock off on Friday to finish his Shakespeare biography though ? — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 2, 2024

The party that gave us…



– Johnson who missed 5 COBRA meetings



– Raab who refused to end his holiday when US withdrew from Afghanistan



– Sunak who left D-Day early



…have gone for Starmer who is aiming to finish work at 6pm on Fridays to be with family



MASSIVE own goal. pic.twitter.com/emKNRq38tF — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 2, 2024

Ferrari: “[Starmer] paid testament to your generosity of spirit. Is there anything you admire about Sir Keir?”



Sunak: “These jobs take a toll and I think he does a very good job of balancing work life and family life and making time for it.”



This was two weeks ago. https://t.co/a0oiGYVCQp pic.twitter.com/De6WkxTlt2 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) July 1, 2024

