Voters have reacted with dismay over Rachel Reeves’ Thatcher parallel

The shadow chancellor has called for a “decade of national renewal”

But several people have pointed out that the former Tory MP renewed very little during her time at the helm

Reaction has flooded in as Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, prepares to pitch herself as a modern-day Margaret Thatcher.

Likening the challenges facing the UK to those facing the Iron Lady in the late 1970s, Reeves will use a major speech on Tuesday (19/3) to repeat Labour’s pledge to embark on a “decade of national renewal”.

Cosplaying the former Tory leader, she will promise radical reforms to end the country’s “managed decline” and restore “strong economic growth across Britain”.

“When we speak of a decade of national renewal, that is what we mean”, Reeves will say.

“As we did at the end of the 1970s, we stand at an inflection point, and as in earlier decades, the solution lies in wide-ranging supply-side reform to drive investment, remove the blockages constraining our productive capacity, and fashion a new economic settlement, drawing on evolutions in economic thought.”

It’s not the first time the current Labour Party has flirted with Thatcher parallels.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer recently claimed Lady Thatcher effected “meaningful change” and “set loose Britain’s natural entrepreneurialism”.

But the parallels haven’t gone down well with everyone.

Campaign group Momentum have responded, saying the Labour leadership was “once again proving itself out of touch”.

“Thatcher’s Government did not bring about ‘national renewal’ but instead misery for millions of working-class people and ballooning inequality,” Momentum added.

The reaction on social media has also been pretty fierce.

Here’s a round-up of what people have had to say:

Thatcher didn’t bring about a “decade of renewal” as Rachel Reeves claims; she let British industry collapse rather than modernise it and built the economy around financial services through disastrous deregulation, making thousands of parasites filthy rich & millions much poorer pic.twitter.com/qr1HDcYw1p — troovus (@troovus) March 19, 2024

As public services collapse and Britain proves historically incapable of building infrastructure, from 5G to nuclear power and high speed rail, the political party that is supposed to believe in the ability of the state to execute is praising…Margaret Thatcher. Mind boggles. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 19, 2024

Darren Jones, defending Reeves’ Thatcher speech, is on the radio saying, “Margaret Thatcher delivered a decade of national renewal”. Labour’s acceptance of the Tory framing on everything has been unhinged since the Blair era but it’s only getting worse. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) March 19, 2024

Margaret Thatcher did not 'deliver a decade of national renewal'. She delivered a decade of mass unemployment, deindustrialisation and the destruction of the welfare state. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) March 19, 2024

In the 1980s manufacturing was butchered, factory after factory closed, privatisation was let rip, unemployment rocketed, profits boomed, the wage share fell, the rich got richer, and inequality soared.



No rewriting of history.



Thatcher didn't renew the economy, she broke it. — Richard Leonard (@LabourRichard) March 19, 2024

Why the hell is a Labour MP heaping praise Thatcher?



That woman systematically destroyed working class communities across the UK, tearing up the very fabric of our society that we are still suffering the consequences from today



Labour MPs should pour nothing but scorn on her. https://t.co/Fu0Oy40VK6 — Cllr Martin Abrams 🕊️🍉 (@Martin_Abrams) March 19, 2024

