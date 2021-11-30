A new Conservative campaign group set up to ‘cancel cancel culture’ has caused quite a stir on social media.

According to their official website, Britain Uncancelled was launched in October and is “opposed to cancel culture in all forms”, which is “breeding fear and paranoia in our workplaces, politics” and even “at our children’s schools and in our homes”.

Esther McVey, former work and pensions secretary, is one of the campaign’s supporters, along with Mansfield MP Ben Bradley and Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

People can go to their website and support their pledge, making a commitment to “end cancel culture”, “protect free speech” and “promote the British values of mutual respect, fairness, open-mindedness and tolerance”.

You can also sign up to produce creative content, host fundraisers or register your interest in buying a t-shirt with the word “uncancelled” on the front, to truly “look the part”.

Needless to say, the reaction on Twitter has been largely one of ridicule.

Here’s what people have had to say:

I mean, you lot are literally in power and have got your own way over Brexit and plenty of other stuff so I wouldn’t be bellyaching about ‘cancel culture’ TBH. You should concern yourself more with your active role in propping up the worst government in modern history. — Lee Williscroft-Ferris (@MXOFO) November 25, 2021

It's time to cancel, cancel cancel culture — DoD (@d818581dany) November 25, 2021