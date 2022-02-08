Jacob Rees-Mogg has been made minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency in a mini-reshuffle by Boris Johnson.

The newly-created jobs have been made as the PM continues with Brexit negotiations after a turbulent few weeks in Downing Street.

Mark Spencer has been moved from his role as chief whip to take Rees-Mogg’s former post as leader of the Commons, while Chris Heaton-Harris has been appointed as the new chief whip.

Stuart Andrew, the MP for Pudsey, has been made minister for housing in Michael Gove’s department for levelling up, housing and communities. He was deputy chief whip before.

On social media there was a flurry of reaction to the new announcements.

We’ve rounded up what people had to say below:

Henceforth to be known as the Minister for BO. https://t.co/44RGlFREpq — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) February 8, 2022

Minister for Brexit Opportunities. That’s an afternoon a month at best. https://t.co/xtepKQLzGn — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 8, 2022

Cue memes about JRMs previous prophecies on Brexit opportunities – including cheap food and footwear. https://t.co/woFEHY1F2c — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 8, 2022

New Secretary of State for Brexit Opportunities spotted entering Downing Street pic.twitter.com/ehgIrbiBV5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 8, 2022

Reshuffle:



Minister for Brexit Opportunities

-Jacob Rees-Mogg



Next



Minister for Covid Dividend — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) February 8, 2022

"Minister for Brexit Opportunities" is a bit "go and get me some tartan paint." — David Quantick (@quantick) February 8, 2022

