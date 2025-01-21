Far-right conspiracy theorist the ‘QAnon Shaman’ says he plans to “buy some guns” after being pardoned by president Donald Trump on Monday.

Jake Chansley, who received one of the longest prison sentences of any January 6th rioter, wrote “I got a pardon baby! Thank you President Trump!”, in a post on X.

“Now I am gonna buy some motha f*kin guns!!!” he continued.

Anyone who has been convicted of a felony, like Chansley, is banned under federal law from possessing “any firearm or ammunition,“ but Trump’s presidential pardon removes this ban and restores Chansley’s right to buy arms.

QAnon Shaman became one of the most publicly recognised figures of the riots after breaking into the Senate while wearing red, white and blue face paint, a fur headdress with bison horns, and carrying a six-foot long spear.

Described as “the most prominent symbol of a violent insurrection” by prosecutors, he was sentenced to a 41-month prison term in November 2021 after pleading guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding.

