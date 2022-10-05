A press photographer has been physically manhandled out of the Conservative party conference today.

The snapper, believed to be Tolga Akmen, a staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), can be seen being escorted physically to an exit of the Birmingham venue.

A bystander commented: “A photographer has just been dragged off the conference centre floor by security.”

The photographer is heard to plead: “Just leave me be. I’m a member of the media. Can you please stop this please?

“What are you doing? I promise you, I didn’t do anything.”

A photographer has just been dragged off the conference centre floor by security. pic.twitter.com/iKlFC0psSs — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) October 5, 2022

A man in a suit is heard to comment to security staff: “I’d go with him now, otherwise the police will get involved but go now, we’ll try and sort it out.”

Tolga Akmen and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.

