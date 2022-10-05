A press photographer has been physically manhandled out of the Conservative party conference today.
The snapper, believed to be Tolga Akmen, a staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), can be seen being escorted physically to an exit of the Birmingham venue.
A bystander commented: “A photographer has just been dragged off the conference centre floor by security.”
The photographer is heard to plead: “Just leave me be. I’m a member of the media. Can you please stop this please?
“What are you doing? I promise you, I didn’t do anything.”
A man in a suit is heard to comment to security staff: “I’d go with him now, otherwise the police will get involved but go now, we’ll try and sort it out.”
Tolga Akmen and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.
Related: Robot to make history by speaking in House of Lords debate