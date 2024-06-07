Rishi Sunak has repeatedly apologised for leaving D-Day memorial events early but insisted voters should “judge me by my actions” in supporting the armed forces.

The Prime Minister left Normandy before a major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings so he could record a TV interview as part of his General Election campaign push for votes.

In the face of a backlash from political opponents and some in his own party, Mr Sunak admitted that “on reflection” he should have stayed for the event where world leaders including US President Joe Biden marked the sacrifice made by troops landing on the Normandy beaches in 1944.

He repeated that apology as he faced questions from broadcasters on a campaign event in Wiltshire and denied reports he had considered not going to France at all to focus on the Tory campaign.

“I’m someone who will always admit when I’ve made a mistake,” he said.

Mr Sunak said the itinerary for the events was set weeks ago, before the start of the General Election campaign, suggesting he had never intended to go to the centrepiece of the 80th D-Day commemorations.

“I stuck to the itinerary that had been set for me as Prime Minister weeks ago, before the election,” he said.

Mr Sunak said that having participated in “all the British events with British veterans I returned home before the international leaders’ event later in the day”.

He said: “On reflection, that was a mistake. And I apologise. I think it’s important though, given the enormity of the sacrifice made, the focus should rightly be on the veterans who gave so much.”

But the Prime Minister added: “People can judge me by my actions when it comes to supporting the armed forces.”

