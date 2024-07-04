Only five per cent of people backing Labour in the General Election are doing so because they agree with their policies, a survey by YouGov has revealed.

Polling stations are just hours away from closing with the exit polls expected to confirm a Labour majority at 10pm.

But according to YouGov, if Sir Keir Starmer is elected the next prime minister, it won’t be because voters necessarily agree with his policies.

The pollsters asked Labour voters to say in their own words the main reason they are backing the party, and for the largest number by far the key motivation is ousting the Conservatives.

These findings are quite remarkable:

Top 5 reasons for voting Labour

Get the Tories out: 48%

Country needs a change: 13%

Agree with their policies: 5%

To improve NHS: 4%

Best-liked party with a change of winning: 4%

The results were dubbed “utterly incredible” by people on social media.

"Agree with their policies" – 5%.



That is astonishing. Just utterly incredible. https://t.co/g41vquwH0i — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) July 3, 2024

