Following the controversial statements issued by Labour candidate Azhar Ali surrounding Israel and Gaza, former Labour MP George Galloway is closing in on Ali to secure the Rochdale by-election, according to bookies.

Azhar Ali and the Labour party have drifted to 2/7 from 1/6, meanwhile Galloway on behalf of the Workers Party of Britain has shortened to 2/1 from 3/1 as he continues to build up momentum in the region.

Much of Galloway’s campaign is protesting against Labour and seems to have picked up traction within the Muslim community in Rochdale as a voice for Gaza.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “After recent comments made by Labour candidate Azhar Ali attracted controversy, his chances of winning a seat in the Rochdale by-election have been pushed out to 2/7 from 1/6.

“Former labour MP George Galloway has appeared for the Workers Party of Britain and seems to be getting the community of Rochdale onside ahead of the next by-election, with his odds being sliced from 3/1 to 2/1.

“Due to the large Muslim community that reside in that area, sensitive topics such as Gaza need to be dealt with delicately and Galloway seems to be gaining the popularity in his protest against Keir Starmer and the Labour Party.”

Rochdale by-election odds

To Win Seat:

Labour 2/7 Workers Party 2/1 Conservatives 50/1 Reform UK 50/1 BAR 150/1

