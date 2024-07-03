Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK and a strong favourite to win the Clacton seat in tomorrow’s General Election, has been tipped to become the Prime Minister before 2030, according to the bookies.

Farage, who has failed to secure a seat in Parliament seven times before, is currently priced at 10/1 to take the top job at 10 Downing Street before 1st January 2030.

It comes after the party was hit by a number of defections in the run-up to the July 4th General Election.

Georgie David, the party’s candidate for West Ham and Beckton, said she is quitting Reform for the Conservatives citing the “bigoted” views of the “vast majority” of her fellow parliamentary hopefuls.

She is the second Reform candidate to defect to the Tories within the space of just two days.

In a statement, Ms David said that while she did not believe the senior leadership of the party was racist, she had been frustrated in their failure to tackle the issue, instead tying to “brush it under the carpet”.

“However, as the vast majority of candidates are indeed racist, misogynistic, and bigoted, I do not wish to be directly associated with people who hold such views that are so vastly opposing to my own and what I stand for,” she said.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “It’s fair to say that Nigel Farage’s resurgence onto the political scene has taken a lot of people by surprise. With betting suggesting that he’ll finally be elected to Parliament tomorrow, success in Clacton could open up some avenues for the top job at 10 Downing Street.”

Farage is currently the overwhelming favourite to win the Clacton seat, with odds of 1/8, ahead of the Conservatives at 13/2 and Labour at 14/1. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been tipped to return to the top job, with odds of 16/1 to become Prime Minister again before 2030.

You may also like: Signs by polling booth near Grenfell Tower warn voters of ‘slippery politicians’