A resurfaced clip of Nigel Farage on Have I Got News For You has gone viral following Marine Le Pen’s conviction.

On Monday, French politician Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling European funds to finance her far-right National Rally party.

The French politician was banned from running for office for five years, meaning she will not be able to contest the French presidential election in 2027.

Along with the ban, Le Pen was also sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, two of which will be suspended, and handed a €100,000 (£82,635) fine.

Following the ruling, journalist Michael Crick said that “100s of MEPs and ex-MEPs across the EU will be thinking of” the verdict. He claimed that parties across the EU have been “misusing” European parliament money “for decades for domestic party purposes.”

100s of MEPs & ex-MEPs across the EU will be thinking of Le Pen verdict tonight: "There but the grace of God…". Any half-decent political journalist knows parties across the EU, including UK, have been misuing Euro Parlt money for decades for domestic party purposes. — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) March 31, 2025

In response to the post, one account dug up a clip of Nigel Farage on Have I Got News for You in 2014, when he was confronted over expenses he claimed as an MEP.

After Ian Hislop called Farage “Mr Kettle” in response to him saying it was “absolutely disgusting” that MPs were using expenses to “better themselves,” the prominent Brexiteer was then challenged over his revelation in 2009 that he had claimed “£2 million of taxpayers’ money” in expenses.

You can watch the clip below.

