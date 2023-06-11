Nicola Sturgeon has been released by the police just seven hours after she was arrested on Sunday morning.
Police Scotland released a statement saying the former SNP leader had been released without charge pending further investigation.
She became the latest member of the party to be apprehended by officials in Scotland over an investigation into the party’s finances.
Her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.
He and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.
