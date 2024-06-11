Nick Robinson pulled no punches during a Panorama interview with Rishi Sunak.

The Radio 4 presenter took aim at the Conservative’s record in government as he put the prime minister on the spot over whether his party can be trusted with the keys to Downing Street.

Sunak is set to unveil the Tory Party’s manifesto for the July 4th General Election, throwing in more tax breaks in a bid to get disillusioned voters on side.

The PM will stress the Tories believe in “sound money” given they are the “party of Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson”, the latter renowned as cutting taxes during his time as chancellor in the Thatcher government.

He will also claim that the Tories will ensure “we have lower welfare so we can lower taxes”.

