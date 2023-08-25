MPs who lose their seats or step down at the next general election will receive double the compensation following a new IPSA ruling.

A pay review into the sums MPs receive after losing their job has concluded that they should receive four months’ pay instead of the two months handed out at the last general election.

The money is aimed at helping ex-MPs close down their offices and manage the departure of their staff.

Explaining the change IPSA, the Independent Standards Authority, said the work of an MP – such as helping constituents – continued right up to election day and they could only begin to close their offices once a new MP had been elected.

But the move is expected to stir controversy, especially given that compensation payments are likely to be handed out overwhelmingly to members of the ruling Conservative Party.

More than 70 MPs have so far announced they will not be standing for re-election next time out – and many more are expected to lose their seats.

The latest modelling from a voting intention survey puts the Tories only 45 seats – plummeting from the 365 seats won in 2019.

That could mean over £2.3 million gets dished out to those ousted from parliament.

